€117,000 and money-counting machine seized in Etterbeek drug raid

A police officer in uniform. Credit: Belga/Dirk Waem

The Brussels public prosecutor's office has confirmed that €117,650 in cash and a money-counting machine were seized during a police raid in Etterbeek on Wednesday, as part of a wider investigation into drug trafficking.

The search took place on 29 October at the home of a 32-year-old man suspected of belonging to an organisation involved in the production or storage of cocaine.

The suspect was taken into custody and has since been charged with money laundering. An investigating judge has ordered his detention.

The prosecutor's office said the investigation is ongoing to identify other individuals who may have been involved.

