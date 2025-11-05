One injured in shooting in Anderlecht

Authorities have not confirmed reports that a firearm was used, though an investigation is underway to determine whether a shot was fired. Credit : Belga

A person was taken to hospital after an incident near Saint-Guidon metro station in Anderlecht on Tuesday evening, with police investigating whether a firearm was involved.

One person was injured on Tuesday evening in an incident on Avenue Paul Janson, close to the Saint-Guidon metro station in Anderlecht, according to the Brussels fire department. The exact circumstances remain unclear.

"Our services transported an injured person to the hospital around 8:20 p.m.," said fire department spokesperson Walter Derieuw to Bruzz. "This was done using a regular ambulance."

Authorities have confirmed that a firearm was used, though an investigation is underway to determine whether a shot was fired.

