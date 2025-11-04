Anderlecht shooting: 11-year-old injured by shattered window

A police sign. Credit: Belga

A shooting took place in the early hours of Tuesday in the Brussels Municipality of Anderlecht, according to the Public Prosecutor's Office, confirming an initial report by BX1.

Several shots were fired on Place Alphonse Lemmens.

Bullet holes were found in the window of a nearby house. An 11-year-old child was slightly injured by glass from the shattered window. The child was reportedly asleep at the time of the incident.

An ambulance arrived on the scene to provide the necessary care. The police's victim support services were called in to provide support to the child and their family.

Several bullet holes were also found on multiple vehicles parked on the square. Around 15 bullet casings were found on the scene.

Two suspects are believed to have fled on e-scooters. "The necessary resources are being deployed to identify and apprehend them," reads a statement by the Prosecutor's Office.

An investigation into the incident has been launched. The Federal Forensic team and ballistic experts have visited the scene.

Related News

The article was updated at 11:20.