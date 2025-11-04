Drone reports close Brussels Airport twice: flights have now resumed

Two police officers pictured in Brussels Airport departure hall on the evening of Tuesday 4 November 2025, in Zaventem. Skeyes confirmed that Air traffic at Brussels Airport has been suspended for safety reasons following a drone sighting. Credit: Belga/Emile Windal

Air traffic at Brussels Airport resumed for the second time at around 11.15pm on Tuesday evening. Operations had been suspended twice following different reports of drones in the vicinity of the airport last night.

Flights operated by Air Malta and Emirates, among others, took off late on Tuesday evening, but several flights had previously been cancelled as a result of the drone reports.

Flights to and from Brussels Airport were temporarily suspended on Tuesday evening, first between 8pm and 9.30pm and later again from 10pm to 11.15pm, after several drones were detected in the airport's airspace, according to air traffic controller Skeyes.

A Ryanair aircraft and a DHL cargo plane were diverted, among others. In addition, several incoming flights, including from Helsinki and Tangier, were cancelled, according to the Brussels Airport website.

According to Brussels Airport, the incidents resulted in 28 cancellations: 12 departures and 16 arrivals. However, the airport was unable to provide further information about flights diverted at around 10.30pm last night. Several aircraft ended up being diverted to other airports, such as Maastricht and even Schiphol Airport (Amsterdam).

While no drones were observed at Charleroi Airport, air traffic above the airport was also temporarily suspended for about 20 minutes as a precaution.

First time

This is the first time that air traffic at Brussels Airport has been halted due to a drone, but similar incidents have occurred elsewhere in Europe: drones forced airports in Copenhagen, Oslo and Aalborg to close temporarily in September, while Munich Airport had to suspend operations twice in 24 hours in October.

The aircraft that were unable to land at Brussels Airport were initially diverted to Liège Airport, but drones were also reported there. Flights to both airports were subsequently diverted to Maastricht and Cologne airports, according to French-language broadcaster RTBF. "There is no evidence yet of a link between the reports in Brussels and Liège," said Skeyes.

After briefly reopening around 9.30pm, the airspace above Liège Airport also closed again after the new drone sightings, Belga News Agency reports.

The European air traffic control organisation Eurocontrol also reported disrupted air traffic at the regional airports of Antwerp, Ostend, Liège and Charleroi.

At almost the same time on Tuesday, six drones were also spotted near the Kleine-Brogel military airbase (Limburg province). This is especially worrying as it is widely understood that that American nuclear weapons are stored there and F-16s are still stationed there as well.

Citizens called the local police, who immediately went to the scene and were able to visually confirm two drones, mayor Steven Matheï (CD&V) confirmed to Belga News Agency on Tuesday evening. Attempts to intercept or jam the drones were reportedly unsuccessful.

"It is all still unclear, because the Defence Ministry was unable to detect any drones. The federal police helicopter has been called in to track the aircraft if necessary," said Matheï. Nothing was reportedly detected at the air base itself.

Additionally, residents reportedly also spotted drones flying over the military base in Florennes, VRT reports. This is where Belgium's first F-35 fighter jets are stationed.

Many recent sightings

Last weekend, drones were spotted three times above the Kleine-Brogel air base, and more sightings were recently made above other military sites as well.

On Monday, the Belgian army was ordered to shoot down drones flying over military territory, on condition that it can be done safely: without collateral damage, but that is not a given. Additionally, given that these drones are small, fast and very manoeuvrable objects, it is no certainty that they can be hit at all.

Who or what is behind the many drones that have been spotted recently remains unclear for the time being. Defence Minister Theo Francken (N-VA) has suggested that Russia could be the culprit, but so far, no evidence has been found to confirm that claim.

On Wednesday morning, the Defence Committee will meet behind closed doors to discuss the high number of drone reports. In particular, they will discuss the army's response to these reports, De Standaard reports.

Defence Minister Francken wants the government to fast-track the approval of a plan on Friday to purchase detection equipment, jammers (which can interfere with the drones' radio signals) and anti-drone weapons.

More information about the recent drone sightings in Belgium, and why shooting them down is not so simple, can be found here.

