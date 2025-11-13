Thursday 13 November 2025
Thursday 13 November 2025
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Despite cycling boom, Belgians still cling to their cars, new survey shows
Credit: Bobike

The study, carried out between September 2024 and September 2025 among 13,613 adults, shows that the car is the main mode for 60% of all travel loops, defined as a full journey from home until the return.

It accounts for 78% of all kilometres travelled, a share that has remained remarkably stable for a quarter of a century.

Cycling continues to rise sharply. Electric bikes now make up the majority of kilometres ridden by bike in Belgium.

Traditional bicycles represent just 36% of bike distance, while 64% is done on e-bikes. Speed pedelecs, which can reach 45 km per hour, account for 8% of that amount.

For trips under five kilometres, walking and cycling dominate, representing 22% and 11% of travel loops. Combined, they cover only 8% of the total distance.

Public transport use remains relatively minor. It is chosen as the main mode for 7% of travel loops and covers 13% of kilometres. Trains are used mainly for long distances.

They are the main mode for only 2% of travel loops, but represent 9% of the distance. The department noted that 'access to public transport plays a major role in these results.

The survey also highlights major regional differences. Cycling accounts for 8% of the distance travelled in Flanders but less than 1% in Wallonia. Brussels residents follow a very different pattern, with heavy use of public transport, representing 20% of kilometres travelled by metro, tram or bus, and more walking, at 6%.

