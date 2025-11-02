Runners take to the streets for Brussels Marathon, closing major city roads

The Brussels Marathon will happen on 2 November. Credit: Brussels Airport Marathon

The streets of the capital will once again belong to the runners today, Sunday 2 November, as Brussels hosts its annual Marathon, Half Marathon and the Race For The Cure.

The 2025 edition, which is expected to draw 20,000 participants, promises a major celebration of sport and solidarity, while also marking a particularly challenging day for traffic across the capital.

A scenic road

The first departures are scheduled early in the morning, and mobility disruptions will begin before sunrise. Boulevard Émile Jacqmain will be closed from 5:00, followed one hour later by Rue de la Loi, the Cinquantenaire tunnel and the section of Place des Palais adjacent to the Royal Palace.

From 7:30, the Annie Cordy tunnel will also be shut down in both directions. By 8:00, all race routes will be entirely closed to vehicles, with a gradual reopening planned after 16:00.

The races will have a major impact on circulation across a large portion of the city. All distances start in the heart of Brussels, at Place De Brouckère, and head north toward Laeken. Marathon runners will pass notable landmarks including the Basilica of Koekelberg, the King Baudouin Park and Stadium, the Atomium, Laeken Castle and Notre-Dame de Laeken Church, before going through Parc de Laeken and Schaerbeek’s Parc Josaphat.

The final kilometres take them through Montgomery Square and the Cinquantenaire before a prestigious finish directly in front of the Royal Palace, on Place des Palais. The Half Marathon shares much of the same course, offering a similarly scenic but shorter challenge.

The Race For the Cure, dedicated to breast-cancer awareness, will begin near the European Parliament on Rue de la Loi and lead participants through the Cinquantenaire and Montgomery before reaching the same finish line as the other races.

Closed roads

City officials are urging the public to avoid travelling by car anywhere near the course between early morning and late afternoon. The police and mobility services strongly recommend using public transport, cycling or walking.

Public transport will face one of its most heavily disrupted days of the year. The STIB confirms that numerous tram and bus lines will be curtailed, rerouted or entirely halted along the course. Trams 19, 35, 51, 62, 81, 92 and 93 will either run reduced services or skip major stops, particularly near Laeken, Schaerbeek and Montgomery.

The bus network will be even more affected: lines 12, 13, 14, 20, 21, 27, 28, 29, 38, 46, 53, 54, 56, 58, 61, 63, 64, 65, 66, 71, 79, 80, 83, 87, 88 and 95 will all be altered throughout the day, with disruptions ranging from short diversions to full service suspensions on key corridors including Schuman, De Wand, Place du Luxembourg, Gare du Nord and the Royal district.

In some neighbourhoods, such as around Meiser and Diamant, passengers will have to walk between stops to reconnect lines. Metro services, however, remain the most reliable option to reach the start at De Brouckère and the finish near the Palace, with increased staff deployed to guide travellers.

Brussels presents itself each year as a European capital of running, and the event is designed to showcase the city’s beauty, from its most iconic urban architecture to its lesser-known green spaces. But for one day, this celebration of sport also requires everyone’s patience.

Authorities are asking residents to anticipate their movements, plan alternative routes and, wherever possible, leave the car at home. Once again, thousands of athletes are ready to conquer the city - and Brussels is preparing to cheer them on.

