Zelensky due in Brussels for talks with EU chiefs

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky and European Council President Antonio Costa pictured at the arrivals ahead of a European council summit (23-24/10), in Brussels, Thursday 23 Credit : Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to meet NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa in Brussels on Monday evening.

The leaders are expected to gather at around 8 p.m. at Rutte's official residence. Commission spokesperson Paula Pinho told Politico that the talks should be seen in the context of ongoing discussions on peace for Ukraine, but would not go into further detail.

Reperation loans are likely to be on the agenda. Pinho noted von der Leyen's meeting on Friday with Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, described as a "good exchange of views".

Talks on reparation loans will continue up to next week's European Council, where EU leaders aim to agree on a solution to help finance Ukraine's needs through 2026 and 2027.

