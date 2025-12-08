Woman dies of Legionnaires' disease following wellness centre visit

Legionnaires' disease is a severe lung infection (pneumonia) caused by Legionella bacteria, contracted by inhaling contaminated water mist from sources like cooling towers or hot tubs, not from person-to-person contact. Credit : Unsplash

People living in the Belgian city of Mouscron and its suburbs who have contracted Legionnaires' disease in the past five years are being urged to contact the police, the Mons public prosecutor's office said on Monday.

The appeal is part of a judicial investigation following the death of a 57-year-old woman from Mouscron on 10 September. She died after reportedly coming into contact with legionella bacteria at a local wellness centre, located on the ground floor of a local swimming pool.

She had visited the centre on 12 April and developed symptoms several days later, leading to hospitalisation. After a relapse, she was admitted again on 7 September with pneumonia and died three days later.

Legionnaires' disease is a serious lung infection that can be fatal and can initially resemble flu, with symptoms including headaches, fever, muscle pain, breathing difficulties and a dry cough, according to doctors.

Anyone who has suffered from Legionnaires' disease in the Mouscron region in the past five years is asked to contact Mouscron police at Avenue du Château 29 or by phone on 056 86 30 00.

