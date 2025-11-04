Antibiotic use still too high in Belgium, study shows

Ilustrtaive image of pills. Credit: Belga

The use of antibiotics in Belgium has decreased significantly, but overall consumption remains too high, according to a study conducted by the insurer group, Mutualités Libres.

Between July 2024 and June 2025, 29.5% of Mutualités Libres members received at least one antibiotic from public pharmacies, a drop from 33.4% in the previous year. This marks the largest reduction observed in five years.

During the peak consumption period, from December to February, a maximum of 4.6% of members received antibiotics monthly. This is notably lower than the 5.5% in 2023-2024 and 6.5% in 2022-2023.

The total quantity of antibiotics dispensed fell from 15.6 million to 13.8 million defined daily doses (DDD), representing an 11.5% decrease. This corresponds to the decline in the number of patients using antibiotics.

Claire Huyghebaert, pharmacist at Mutualités Libres, called the findings an "encouraging signal" and credited awareness campaigns and policies promoting careful prescription. However, she urged vigilance, noting that antibiotic overuse remains a major public health challenge in Belgium.

The national One Health AMR action plan calls for a 40% reduction in antibiotic prescriptions by 2030. It also aims to reduce the use of second-line antibiotics to 20%, yet these currently account for 43% of prescriptions.

Antibiotic-resistant infections cause around 600 deaths annually in Belgium. One in 11 infections is linked to resistant bacteria.

