Interior Minister to discuss New Year's Eve security next week, says house arrest is an option

Minister of Interior Bernard Quintin leaves after a ministers council meeting gathering the ministers of the Federal Government, Friday 18 July 2025 in Brussels. Credit : Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck.

Belgian interior minister Bernard Quintin has said local authorities can resort to measures such as house arrest, curfews and fireworks bans to prevent unrest on New Year's Eve. He made the remarks on Thursday during a parliamentary session, responding to a question from N-VA MP Maaike De Vreese.

New Year's Eve has regularly been marked by serious disturbances in several major Belgian cities, often involving violence against police officers and emergency services. Quintin said he has asked his departments to prepare operational plans for the night.

The French-speaking liberal minister told parliament that he will meet next week with the National Crisis Centre, police services, the fire brigade and provincial governors to coordinate security measures.

He stressed that mayors have the authority to "use legal tools such as house arrest and curfews to stop known perpetrators of violence".

Quintin added that a recent recommendation by an auditor at the Council of State to annul the house arrest imposed on a 17-year-old in Antwerp on New Year’s Eve 2024 "does not prevent local authorities from acting". Fireworks bans may also be imposed, he said.

Quintin called on the public to take responsibility, warning that "anyone who disrupts public order will be dealt with severely, and even more severely if police or emergency services are targeted".

De Vreese also argued for a firm response to rioters. "We must stand together against all that ‘scum’ who cause chaos every year," she said.

Last year, the municipality of Anderlecht introduced a curfew for under-16s on New Year's Eve. That measure will not be repeated for the time being.

