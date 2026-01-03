Ukraine to continue peace talks with European allies

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky and European Council President Antonio Costa pictured at the arrivals ahead of a European council summit (23-24/10), in Brussels, Thursday 23 Credit : Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

European allies of Ukraine met in Kyiv on Saturday to discuss the latest version of a peace plan to end the conflict with Russia, ahead of a summit in France next week involving nations supporting Ukraine.

Security advisors from 15 countries, including France, Germany, and Canada, along with representatives from the EU and NATO, gathered in the capital for the year’s first meeting.

Steve Witkoff, special envoy for former US President Donald Trump, participated remotely in the discussions, according to an official in Ukraine. However, the meeting unfolded under the shadow of a surprise US military intervention in Venezuela.

Ukraine’s chief negotiator, Rustem Umerov, stated that the first session focused on framework documents regarding security guarantees and strategies for a peace plan, as well as the sequencing of next joint steps.

Diplomatic efforts have intensified since November, led by former President Trump’s administration, which has been conducting separate negotiations with Russia and Ukraine in a bid to resolve what is now Europe’s deadliest conflict since World War II.

The opening days of 2026 witnessed renewed and deadly shelling by both Ukrainian and Russian forces.

Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated in recent weeks that Russia will achieve its objectives in Ukraine militarily if negotiations fail, praising the recent advances made by his troops on the front lines.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has launched a sweeping reshuffle of his government, announcing a new chief of staff and defence minister on Friday, followed by a new energy minister and regional authority changes on Saturday.

