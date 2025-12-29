Foreign troops in Ukraine necessary for security guarantees, says Zelensky

Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a press conference with US President Donald Trump following talks at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, on December 28, 2025. Credit: Belga/ Jim Watson / AFP

Deploying international troops in Ukraine could provide a critical security guarantee to deter Russia from launching another attack.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made the statement during an online press conference when asked if he considered the involvement of foreign troops necessary.

“To be honest, yes,” Zelensky said. “I believe the presence of international forces would be a real security guarantee, reinforcing the measures already offered by our partners.”

No solution has yet been reached regarding the operation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant or Ukraine’s occupied territories. “These are the two remaining issues in the 20-point document, and there is no agreement on them,” Zelensky explained.

The Ukrainian President also criticised Russian President Vladimir Putin for contradicting his stated intentions of peace during conversations with US President Donald Trump.

“On one hand, he tells the US president that he wants to end the war,” Zelensky said. “On the other hand, he speaks openly in the media about continuing the conflict, attacks us with missiles, boasts about destroying civilian infrastructure, and orders his generals to advance in specific areas.”

The Ukrainian leader stressed that Putin’s actions are inconsistent with the supposed pacifist rhetoric he expresses in discussions with Trump.

