   
COP26: Wallonia earmarks one million euros for loss and damages
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 14 November, 2021
Latest News:
COP26: Wallonia earmarks one million euros for loss...
Global tax on multinationals will net Belgium up...
COP26: Glasgow’s final draft calls for increased effort...
France tightens entry requirements for unvaccinated Belgians...
Interview with Sinterklaas: ‘I have great admiration for...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Bedbugs ‘a growing problem’ in Brussels
    2
    Extra measures are ‘urgently needed’ across Belgium
    3
    Brussels Airlines unveils new logo with ‘Belgian Identity’
    4
    Holy water and prayers must restore altar in Flemish church after sex video
    5
    Why Belgium is regulating sex work
    Share article:

    COP26: Wallonia earmarks one million euros for loss and damages

    Sunday, 14 November 2021

    Credit: Wim van’t Eind/Unsplash

    Wallonia will earmark one million euros to enable the most vulnerable countries facing losses and damage linked to climate change, the region’s Climate Minister Philippe Henry said on Saturday at the UN Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP26) in Glasgow.

    The money will be used to help countries offset the damage, in some cases irreversible, caused by climate change beyond their adaptation capacity. Developed countries have been unwilling to make such commitments, fearing that establishing a third pillar of international climate financing, after attenuation and adaptation, might pave the way for a wave of court action to obtain damages and interest.

    Related News

     

    At the start of COP26, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon made the unprecedented, surprise announcement that Scotland was earmarking 1 million pounds (close to 1.2 million euros) to finance loss and damages sustained by the countries of the South due to climate change.

    On Saturday, Wallonia followed suit, pledging the sum of one million euros for loss and damages.

    “This is an important gesture, in synergy with the same commitment by the Scottish Government,” Minister Henry told Belga News Agency.

    “Implementation modalities will be coordinated between the climate ministers of the two regions,” added the Walloon minister, who took part in the negotiations at COP26 on loss and damages.

    Latest news

    Global tax on multinationals will net Belgium up to a billion euros per year
    The international agreement setting a global corporate tax of at least 15% on multinationals stands to net Belgium up to one billion euros per year, ...
    COP26: Glasgow’s final draft calls for increased effort on coal
    The final draft decision of the UN Climate Conference of Parties (COP26), published on Saturday morning by the summit’s British presidency, calls for ...
    France tightens entry requirements for unvaccinated Belgians
    Unvaccinated Belgians who wish to travel to France will now need to present a PCR or antigen test taken less than 24 hours before, according to the ...
    Interview with Sinterklaas: ‘I have great admiration for children, parents and teachers in these difficult times’
    Sinterklaas arrived in Antwerp via his steamboat this afternoon, but was able to grant VRT an exclusive interview before greeting all the children ...
    Coronavirus: Education Minister for Wallonia-Brussels Federation against facemask mandate for primary schools
    The Education Minister of the Wallonia-Brussels Federation, Carlone Désir, is not in favour of requiring fourth-, fifth- and sixth-year primary ...
    Smart cameras to be used to check on drivers using mobile phones at the wheel
    Smart cameras will soon be used to keep track of drivers using mobile phones while at the wheel, L’Avenir and Medahuis newspapers reported on ...
    COP26 in Glasgow went into extra time in effort to avoid failure
    The COP26 meeting in Glasgow did not end as scheduled on Friday at 7:00 PM, as negotiators from nearly 200 countries continued their discussions in ...
    European Commission questions independence of Belgium’s Data Protection Authority
    The European Commission is investigating whether some members of the Data Protection Authority in Belgium, formerly known as the Privacy Commission, ...
    Children over 12 who want to see Sinterklaas dock in Antwerp will have to show CST
    Families looking to participate in the Belgian tradition of watching Sinterklaas dock his steamer in Antwerp will need to present a Covid Safe Ticket ...
    Vandenbroucke calls for masks for nine-year-olds
    Belgium’s Minister of Public Health Frank Vandenbroucke (Vooruit) is calling for mandatory face masks from the age of 9, along with stricter controls ...
    European Parliament wants to stop law suits intended to intimidate and silence journalists
    The parliament has adopted a report on measures to counteract the increasing threat that Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPPs) ...
    Five people arrested as police crack down on crime in neighbourhoods around North Station
    The Brussels-North police zone is cracking down on crime in the neighbourhood of the North station. During the night from Wednesday to Thursday, ...