Famous Brussels police station up for sale

Credit : Belga/Thiery Roge

The main police station of the Midi police zone in Anderlecht is being put up for sale, with a starting price of €5.5 million.

Known as the Démosthène police station, the five-storey building is located near Aumale metro station and sits on a 4,500 square metre site.

The former factory, later converted into a police station, is still occupied by officers, but all services are due to move to a new headquarters in March.

For years, up to 750 police officers were based at the site, making it one of the largest police stations in the country. However, Anderlecht mayor Fabrice Cumps said the ageing building no longer meets modern standards and would require major investment that its structure cannot support.

The site also includes a large parking area, which could attract interest from property developers, potentially for housing projects.

The public sale is expected to take place in the coming weeks, with any redevelopment subject to public consultation and planning approval.

Related News