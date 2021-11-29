   
De Croo: ‘The one certainty that we can rely on is the impact of our personal behaviour’
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 29 November, 2021
Latest News:
De Croo: ‘The one certainty that we can...
Booster vaccines already available for all Brussels residents...
Covid-19 decisions made ‘too hastily’, socialist leader argues...
Aggression against railway staff more than doubled since...
Intervention hotline 1722 activated following bad weather warnings...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Several rush hour train services to be scrapped from Monday
    2
    Closing borders and new travel restrictions: Countries react to Omicron variant
    3
    ‘Not feasible’: Doctors refuse to follow new testing strategy
    4
    Flanders introduces ‘invisible’ speed cameras
    5
    New measures announced for Belgian schools
    Share article:

    De Croo: ‘The one certainty that we can rely on is the impact of our personal behaviour’

    Monday, 29 November 2021

    Prime Minister Alexander De Croo. Credit: Belga

    On Monday morning, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo spoke on La Première radio station about the recently-announced coronavirus measures and, in particular, on the probability that traditional end of year celebrations will be able to proceed.

    Friday’s Consultative Committee saw a raft of new measures announced that aim to curb the spread of the coronavirus by limiting the number of contacts people have in all areas of daily life. And as Belgium continues to record alarming infection and hospitalisation figures, the social gatherings that are normally typical of festive celebrations have been cast into doubt.

    The Prime Minister refrained from ruling them out entirely but stressed the need for every individual to play their part in limiting social contacts and respecting the measures put in place: “The one certainty that we can rely on is the impact of our personal behaviour.” Alongside being careful to respect social distancing measures, De Croo also reiterated the need for residents to sign up for the third/booster doses – something that those living in the Brussels-Capital Region can do already.

    Related Posts

    The Prime Minister also made explicit the difference between the present restrictive measures and previous lockdowns: “There is one simple reason that we are not, yet again, in an outright lockdown and that is thanks to the vaccine rollout.” When asked why some of the stricter measures recommended by the committee of medical experts (GEMS) – such as limiting the number of people who can enter shops (a measure that was imposed last year) – were not adopted, De Croo explained that the driving thought-process behind the decisions was to “ensure that life can continue but with additional security measures.”

    When quizzed on the topic of mandatory vaccinations – a subject that is increasingly discussed – the Prime Minister was measured in his suggestions and emphasised the need to convince everyone of the benefits of the vaccine, rather than imposing the measure. On the topic of those who are still hesitant to receive the vaccine, the Prime Minister said that “they are mistaken but that doesn’t mean that we should no longer make an effort to persuade them of the benefits.”

    Caution needed in all daily activities

    De Croo also was at pains to highlight the need for efforts to be made in all areas of public life. Given the inherently social nature of December festivities, the hospitality sector is perhaps the most obviously affected by the recent restrictions with some businesses, such as nightclubs, being obliged to cancel all planned events and close for at least three weeks.

    The Prime Minister again said that financial support will be provided to affected sectors but also impressed the need to adhere to measures not only in our social lives, but also at work, school, and any other situation where there is contact with people external to one’s household.

    Latest news

    Booster vaccines already available for all Brussels residents
    All residents of the Brussels-Capital Region from 18 years old can make an appointment for a third/booster dose against the coronavirus from this ...
    Covid-19 decisions made ‘too hastily’, socialist leader argues
    The government is missing a "general lack of method" when it comes to how coronavirus fighting measures are decided on, according to the leader of ...
    Aggression against railway staff more than doubled since 2020
    In the first three quarters of 2021, the number of reports of aggression against national railway company SNCB's staff has more than doubled compared ...
    Intervention hotline 1722 activated following bad weather warnings
    Following bad weather warnings from Belgium's Royal Meteorological Institute of Belgium (RMI), the Federal Public Service (FPS) Home Affairs has ...
    Several rush hour train services to be scrapped from Monday
    Up to ten peak time trains to and from Brussels will be temporarily cancelled starting from Monday, Belgian railway company SNCB announced this ...
    Thousands march in Brussels to raise awareness of violence against women
    More than 3,000 people took to the streets of Brussels on Sunday afternoon for a national march to raise awareness of violence against women in ...
    Efficacy of vaccines against new variant known in a few weeks, virologist says
    The efficacy of the current coronavirus vaccines against the new Omicron variant will be clear in one to two weeks, Belgian virologist Marc Van Ranst ...
    Scientists could have communicated better during pandemic, survey shows
    The majority of Flemish people continue to trust scientists, however, only half of them feel scientists communicated understandably during the ...
    Closing borders and new travel restrictions: Countries react to Omicron variant
    As more cases of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus are being reported across the world, more and more countries are imposing tougher travel ...
    Europe’s largest vintage clothes store is in Ghent this weekend
    Europe's largest pop-up store for second-hand clothes is once again setting up shop in Ghent on Sunday, offering more than five tonnes of vintage ...
    Animal welfare in EU’s pork sector: What’s wrong?
    EU has put into place legislation to ensure that animal welfare conditions are respected in its agricultural policy but the breaches of its ...
    ‘Not feasible’: Doctors refuse to follow new testing strategy
    Doctors have warned they will not follow the government's adapted testing strategy which would see vaccinated people who were in close contact with a ...