Grey seal pup seriously injured after dog attack on Belgian coast

Grey seal, credit: Eurogroup for Animals

A young grey seal was attacked by a stray dog on the beach in Bredene, leaving the animal exhausted and badly injured.

According to witnesses, the seal managed to escape back into the sea after the attack.

The pup had come ashore on Friday to rest in the dunes. Volunteers from the NorthSealTeam had monitored and protected the animal throughout the day.

However, before the team arrived on Saturday, the seal was bitten by a loose dog.

Frank Durinckx of the NorthSealTeam said walkers must be extra vigilant when seals are resting on the coast.

"Always keep a distance of at least 30 metres and keep dogs on a lead," he said. "A fight between a seal and a dog is often fatal."

He added that seal bites can also pose a risk to dogs, as seals carry large amounts of bacteria.

Anyone who spots a seal on the beach is asked to contact NorthSealTeam volunteers on 0491/74.32.78 so a team member can assess the situation.

