Melania Trump to take the gavel at UN Security Council in historic first

First Lady Melania Trump. Credit: Régine Mahaux/The White House

US First Lady Melania Trump is set to chair a meeting of the United Nations Security Council next Monday, her office has announced, in what will be a historic move.

It will be the first time a first lady of a sitting US president has presided over a session of the Security Council.

The United States will hold the rotating presidency of the Council for March. Washington is one of the five permanent members of the body.

The meeting, chaired by Melania Trump, is titled "Children, Technology, and Education in Conflict."

According to her office, the session will "emphasise the role of education in promoting tolerance and world peace."

The move comes at a time of strained relations between the United States and the United Nations, adding political weight to what is already a historic moment at the Security Council.

On the same day the U.S. assumes the UN Security Council Presidency, @FLOTUS will make history, taking up the gavel (the first time any U.S. First lady has presided over the council) and will promote education’s role in securing peace. The Trump Administration continues to do… pic.twitter.com/3NN53Zc7g7 — U.S. Mission to the UN (@USUN) February 26, 2026

