Melania Trump to take the gavel at UN Security Council in historic first

By The Brussels Times Newsroom
First Lady Melania Trump. Credit: Régine Mahaux/The White House

US First Lady Melania Trump is set to chair a meeting of the United Nations Security Council next Monday, her office has announced, in what will be a historic move.

It will be the first time a first lady of a sitting US president has presided over a session of the Security Council.

The United States will hold the rotating presidency of the Council for March. Washington is one of the five permanent members of the body.

The meeting, chaired by Melania Trump, is titled "Children, Technology, and Education in Conflict."

According to her office, the session will "emphasise the role of education in promoting tolerance and world peace."

The move comes at a time of strained relations between the United States and the United Nations, adding political weight to what is already a historic moment at the Security Council.

