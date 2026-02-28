Iran reports strikes on four US bases in Gulf region

Donald Trump speaks from the White House in June 2025 following US strikes on Iran, a moment that continues to shape debates over the legality of further military action. Credit: Belga

Four US military bases in the Persian Gulf region have been targeted by Iranian strikes, according to the Iranian news agency Fars, which is close to the Revolutionary Guard.

The claimed attacks reportedly hit bases in Al Udeid, Qatar; Ali Al Salem, Kuwait; Al Dhafra, UAE; and the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.

Bahraini authorities confirmed a missile strike on the home port of the US Fifth Fleet. Meanwhile, the UAE stated it had intercepted Iranian missiles and emphasised its right to retaliate.

Qatar’s Defence Ministry also reported thwarting several attacks on its territory, including the interception of an Iranian missile.

Explosions were further reported in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s capital, by AFP journalists in the area.

Related News