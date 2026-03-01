Italy announces G7 talks to resolve Middle East conflict

Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. © Wikimedia Commons

Italy is working with its G7 partners to prevent an escalation of the Middle East conflict, aiming to preserve regional stability and protect trade, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Sunday.

The ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel risks endangering regional security and disrupting trade in a critical area for Italian exports, Tajani stated on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Following discussions with his counterparts from G7 nations, Tajani emphasised their joint efforts to avoid the intensification of violence. The G7 includes the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the United States, and Italy.

The Italian foreign minister reiterated that neutralising Iran’s nuclear and ballistic threats remains a priority for the country. He expressed Italy’s support for the Iranian people’s desire for freedom.

However, Tajani stressed that Italy would continue advocating for dialogue and backing diplomatic initiatives that aim to foster peace and stability in the region.

The remarks came after the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran that reportedly killed the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Saturday. Iran retaliated with missile attacks targeting US-allied Gulf states hosting American military bases.

