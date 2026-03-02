Why is the iconic Water Carrier statue in Saint-Gilles being removed?

Saint-Gilles - Sint-Gillis Barrière de Saint-Gilles - Bareel van Sint-Gillis Porteuse d'eau - Waterdraagster - Water bearer(Julien Dillens 1898) © visit.brussels - Jean-Paul Remy - 2017

The iconic Water Carrier statue at the Barrière de Saint-Gilles will be dismantled on Tuesday, 3 March as part of a major redevelopment project in the area, according to BX1.

The bronze sculpture, created by Julien Dillens, stands at the centre of the busy roundabout and is a well-known landmark in Saint-Gilles.

The statue will be restored by the commune, but is not expected to return before the second half of 2027, BX1 reported.

Long-term works under way

The redevelopment project, which began in April 2025, aims to improve public space, road safety and rainwater management, according to the local authority.

The removal of the statue will also allow utility company Vivaqua to renew underground water pipes in the area.

Vivaqua's works are scheduled to continue in April and May, followed by a summer pause to coordinate the various construction phases.

From September to December 2026, public transport operator STIB will renovate its tram tracks at the roundabout.

The final stage of the project will then be led by Bruxelles Mobilité.

