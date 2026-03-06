Airbnb claims €700m boost for Belgium's economy in new report

Airbnb. Credit: Unsplash

Airbnb says its activity contributed €703.2 million to Belgium's economy in 2025, according to a new report assessing the platform's impact across the European Union.

The company claims the activity generated around 7,600 jobs in Belgium and produced €231.1 million in tax revenues.

Airbnb also argues its effect on the housing market is limited. According to the report, properties rented intensively on the platform represent just 0.09% of Belgium's total housing stock, defined as homes rented for at least 120 nights per year.

The company says this figure is small compared with the estimated 831,000 vacant homes in Belgium, which account for roughly 14% of the country’s housing stock.

The report also outlines a proposal aimed at expanding the platform’s use in rental properties. Airbnb suggests encouraging landlords to allow tenants to occasionally rent out their homes through a model it calls "Airbnb-Friendly Apartments".

Under this concept, tenants could earn additional income by hosting short-term guests. Currently, most rental contracts in Belgium prohibit subletting.

Airbnb says the proposal could help tenants generate extra revenue while increasing accommodation options for travellers.

