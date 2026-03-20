Man injured in Anderlecht's second shooting in a week

A police van pictured at the Cureghem district of Anderlecht. Credit: Belga / Hatim Kaghat

A person was injured on Thursday in a second shooting in Anderlecht.

According to Bruzz and confirmed by the Brussels South police zone, the victim sustained injuries to the neck and right arm.

The individual is not in a life-threatening condition and has been taken to the hospital. The Brussels public prosecutor's office has been notified, and an investigation into the circumstances of the shooting is ongoing.

The incident marks the second shooting in Brussels this week. Earlier, in the same neighbourhood of Anderlecht, a combined shooting and stabbing incident had already been reported.