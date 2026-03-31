Brussels ice cream maker crowned best in the world with recipe inspired by a children's book

Credit: Gelato Festival World Masters

Gelato Festival World Masters, the world championship of ice cream making in Las Vegas, has just crowned a Brussels-based ice cream maker the best in the world.

Christian Wu, who owns Gelateria Giotto in both Rue Washington in Ixelles and Rue Bonaventure in Jette, already won the title of Best Gelatier in Belgium in 2024.

What made him win best ice cream in the world is his signature handiwork, "Il bosco dei cento acri" in reference to the forest where Winnie-the-Pooh, the fictional English teddy bear, lives.

"My creation is ice cream with forest honey, infused with pine tree and small pine cones, a crumble of porcini mushrooms, and a sauce of forest honey and lemon," Wu told VRT.

The grand finale took place on 26 March in Las Vegas. Spain's Carlo Guerriero took second place with his ice cream "Sherrymisu", while Dutch contender Kees Baars secured third with "Seaside Delight", making it an all-European podium.

Belgium stood out in the championship, as alongside Wu, his fellow gelatier Fabio Marasati, who works at La Gourmand'Ice in Vervies, received the "Best Storytelling" award.

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