United Nations urges talks between US and Iran

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Credit: Nicolas Maeterlinck / Belga

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has urged the United States and Iran to make serious efforts to end the ongoing conflict, according to his spokesperson.

Both nations are set to begin peace talks on Saturday in Pakistan, which Guterres sees as an opportunity to work towards a comprehensive agreement to de-escalate tensions and prevent further hostilities.

Iran has stated that discussions can only start once the US agrees to two key conditions: a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of Iran’s frozen assets.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump emphasised that the negotiations should primarily focus on limiting Iran’s nuclear capabilities. He also warned of potential US military action should the talks fail.

US Vice President JD Vance, who will lead the American delegation, urged Iran against deceptive tactics but expressed willingness to engage constructively during the talks.

Related News