Drone debris found on Estonian coast

Credit: Latvia's Ministry of Defence

A piece of debris from a suspected Ukrainian drone has washed ashore on the coast of Estonia, near the village of Kalvi.

Authorities in Estonia stated that the object, believed to be part of a wing, was discovered by a local resident on a beach along the Baltic Sea. Investigations to confirm its origin are still underway, according to reports from local media.

Ukraine, with support from the West, has been defending itself against a large-scale Russian invasion for more than four years. In recent weeks, Ukrainian forces have targeted sites in northwestern Russia, close to Estonia’s border.

During these operations, Ukrainian drones have unintentionally entered Estonian airspace over the Baltic Sea, particularly near the Gulf of Finland. Some drones have crashed in Estonia, but no casualties or significant damage have been reported.

Russia has accused Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania of allowing Ukraine to use their airspace for strikes on Russian ports and military installations. Officials from Tallinn, Riga, and Vilnius have dismissed these claims as misinformation.

Related News