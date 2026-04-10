Secret drone sightings near Dutch palace raise security questions

King Philippe - Filip of Belgium and Queen Mathilde of Belgium welcome Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands at the official Belgian concert at the 'Muziekgebouw aan 't Ij' venue in Amsterdam, on the second day of a three-day State visit of the Belgian royal couple to The Netherlands, Tuesday 29 November 2016. Credit : Belga/ Pool Didier Lebrun

Unidentified drones have been spotted near highly sensitive sites in the Netherlands, including the residence of Princess Beatrix and the country's central bank vault.

According to Dutch authorities, around three drones were detected over the same weekend in November near Drakensteyn Castle, where the former queen resides, and close to the Dutch central bank's gold reserve facility.

Both locations are considered high-security zones. The vault reportedly holds millions of coins and banknotes, as well as more than 14,000 gold bars, and is located within a military site that also houses a specialised unit tasked with protecting diplomats and politicians.

The identity of those operating the drones, as well as their motives, remains unknown.

The incident follows a series of similar drone sightings reported across Europe in late 2025, including in Belgium, Germany and near Dutch airbases in Eindhoven and Volkel.

Dutch authorities have yet to provide further details on the incidents.

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