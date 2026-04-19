UN condemns suspected Hezbollah attack on UNIFIL

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Credit: Nicolas Maeterlinck / Belga

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned the ambush in Lebanon that killed a French peacekeeper and wounded three others.

Initial findings by the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) indicate the peacekeepers came under fire from non-state actors, suspected to be linked to Hezbollah, the pro-Iranian Shiite group.

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed the soldier’s death on Saturday, stating that evidence suggests Hezbollah is responsible for the attack.

Guterres highlighted that this is the third such incident in recent weeks resulting in the deaths of UN peacekeepers in Lebanon.

He called for an immediate halt to such attacks and urged all parties to respect the cessation of hostilities and the ceasefire.

Hezbollah, in a statement, denied involvement in the incident and urged caution before assigning responsibility, emphasising the need to await the Lebanese army’s investigation results.

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