Russian drone crash in Romania: 200 people evacuated

Russian drone debris found last year in Romania. © gmanetwork

A Russian drone crashed in Romania during overnight attacks on Ukraine, prompting the evacuation of 200 residents, Romanian authorities revealed Saturday.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in 2022, drones or drone fragments have occasionally landed on Romanian soil. However, local media report this incident may mark the first time a drone caused material damage.

The crash occurred in Galati, a border town along the Danube River facing Ukraine. According to Romania’s Defence Ministry, the drone struck an outbuilding of a residential home and an electricity pole, causing minor damage. No injuries were reported.

Authorities suspect the drone may have contained explosives. Residents within a 200-metre radius of the crash were evacuated as a precaution, allowing specialised teams to neutralise the device. Gas supply to the area was also cut as part of the safety measures.

The drone was reportedly part of a swarm targeting civilian infrastructure on the Ukrainian side of the border. Romania’s Foreign Minister Oana Toiu has summoned the Russian ambassador to Bucharest in response to the incident.

Meanwhile, the UK Ministry of Defence confirmed that two British fighter jets stationed at Romania’s Borcea Air Base were deployed overnight due to the threat. The jets did not engage or enter Ukrainian airspace, assured officials. Their presence forms part of NATO’s air defence operations in the region.

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