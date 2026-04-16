Russian overnight strikes kill 14 across Ukraine, including seven in Odesa

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky pictured at the arrivals ahead of a European council summit (23-24/10), in Brussels, Thursday 23 October 2025. Credit: Belga

At least 14 people were killed overnight in Ukraine from Wednesday to Thursday due to Russian strikes, including seven in Odesa, four in Kyiv, and three in the Dnipropetrovsk region, according to authorities.

The attacks, carried out using missiles and drones, also injured dozens across several regions including Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv, local officials said.

In Russia, two children aged 5 and 14 were reportedly killed in a Ukrainian drone attack on a residential building in Krasnodar region overnight, according to regional governor Veniamin Kondratiev.

In Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated that four people, including a 12-year-old boy, were killed. He added that 45 residents were injured, several of whom are medical personnel. Strikes on the capital were still ongoing Thursday morning, he said.

Odesa experienced “multiple waves of missile and drone attacks overnight” that left at least seven dead, reported Sergiy Lysak, head of the local military administration.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, three people lost their lives in a Russian attack, according to Oleksandr Ganzha, head of the region’s military administration.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky continues to strengthen alliances, particularly with European partners. On Wednesday, alongside Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, he announced enhanced cooperation between the two countries in defence, including drone production.

On Tuesday, Zelensky established a strategic defence and drone partnership with Germany and bolstered cooperation with Norway in these areas.

"We need air defence missiles every day – every day the Russians continue their strikes on our cities," Zelensky wrote on X on Wednesday.

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