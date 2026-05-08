Two Britons confirmed to have hantavirus following cruise ship outbreak

This aerial picture shows a general view of the cruise ship MV Hondius stationary off the port of Praia, the capital of Cape Verde, on May 4, 2026. Credit: AP/Belga

Two British nationals have been confirmed to have contracted hantavirus following an outbreak linked to the Dutch cruise ship Hondius, UK authorities said on Thursday.

A third suspected case has also been identified on the remote island of Tristan da Cunha, part of the British overseas territory of Saint Helena.

British health authorities said they are working with international partners to prepare for the return of passengers and crew members from the expedition cruise vessel.

Hantavirus is a rare viral disease typically spread through contact with infected rodents or their droppings. Symptoms can range from flu-like illness to severe respiratory complications in rare cases.

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