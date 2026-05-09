Elon Musk, under judicial investigation, insults magistrates

Elon Musk. Credit: Allison Robbert/AFP /Belga

Elon Musk has insulted French magistrates on his online platform X amidst a legal investigation into alleged misconduct on the site.

Posting in French on Friday, Musk called them “faker than a chocolate euro and more flamboyant than a pink flamingo in a fluorescent tutu,” responding to news about intensified scrutiny in the investigation.

The Paris prosecutor’s office on Thursday confirmed that a French investigative judge is examining potential complicity in the dissemination of child pornography on X, linked to probes initiated in 2025.

Earlier in the week, Musk did not comply with a summons for a voluntary interview with French authorities.

Musk and Linda Yaccarino, X’s former CEO, are being held accountable as the operational and legal leaders of the platform at the time of the alleged incidents.

In mid-February, X’s Paris office was raided as part of the ongoing investigation.

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