German Chancellor Merz criticises Slovakian presence in Moscow

Slovak PM Robert Fico. © European Union

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz criticised Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico on Saturday for attending Moscow’s 9 May 1945 commemorations, speaking during a visit to Stockholm where he reiterated his support for NATO.

Merz stated during a press conference, “Robert Fico knows this is not our shared view. I deeply regret his attendance, and we will discuss his visit to Moscow with him.”

Fico was present in Moscow but did not participate directly in the commemorative events.

While in Stockholm, Merz attended a conference organised by Sweden’s Moderate Party, using the occasion to emphasise the importance of NATO. “We are deeply committed to keeping this alliance strong for the future,” he said.

Addressing concerns over former U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats to significantly reduce American troop numbers in Germany and other European countries, Merz underscored that NATO’s strength is not solely tied to its troop presence.

“I have no doubt that the United States has a strong interest in maintaining a robust European pillar within NATO. Likewise, we remain unwavering in our commitment to the presence of U.S. troops and their military support,” Merz concluded.

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