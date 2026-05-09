German airports warn about 'millions' of cancelled flights

Cancelled flights on the information board, as no flights will depart and limited flights will be arriving at Brussels Airport in Zaventem, part of a general strike to denounce the consequences of federal government measures, on Wednesday 26 November 2025. The action is part of multiple actions this week: the public services were on strike yesterday, public transport has three days of protest. BELGA PHOTO INE GILLIS

The Organisation of German Airports (ADV) has warned that flight cancellations and rising ticket prices are likely due to an impending jet fuel shortage.

According to Ralph Beisel, CEO of ADV, cancellations may mainly affect budget airlines and less tourist-relevant destinations. He shared these concerns with the Sunday edition of the German newspaper Welt.

Passenger numbers for 2026 could remain steady in a best-case scenario. However, in a worst-case scenario, capacity at certain airports may drop by 10%, potentially impacting 20 million passengers across all German airports.

This could result in discontinued flights to certain destinations and reduced service on others, further driving up costs.

The situation has been exacerbated by the ongoing conflict in Iran, which is disrupting oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, causing rising jet fuel prices. Airlines may pass these increased costs on to consumers.

Related News