All flights to and from Charleroi airport cancelled on May 12

The entrance of the Brussels South Charleroi Airport (BSCA) in Gosselies, Charleroi, were a strike in ongoing, on Thursday 12 September 2024. Credit: Belga/Virginie Lefour

All flights to and from Charleroi Airport on 12 May will be cancelled due to a national demonstration against austerity measures by the Federal Government.

Passengers affected by the cancellations will be contacted in the coming days to arrange either a new booking or a refund, the airport in Charleroi confirmed on Tuesday night.

Last week, Brussels Airport also announced disruptions due to the demonstration. The Zaventem airport expects just over half of its departing flights on 12 May to be cancelled, while disruptions to arriving flights are expected to be limited.

The national demonstration was organised by Belgian trade unions CSC/ACV, FGTB/ABVV, and CGSLB/ACLVB.

The unions are calling for better working conditions, a fairer tax system, a better pensions scheme, and for Belgium to maintain the full and automatic wage indexation, among other things.

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