Somewhere in Flanders, a €6,700 gold treasure is waiting to be found

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A real-life treasure hunt is underway in Flanders after a precious metals company hid a gold bar worth around €6,700 somewhere in the region. Whoever finds it gets to keep it.

According to Het Laatste Nieuws, an initiative called "Gold Rush" was launched by Europese Goudstandaard.

The hidden prize reportedly consists of 50 grams of gold, whose value fluctuates with the gold market. At current prices, the treasure is worth roughly €6,700.

Participants can register online to join the hunt and receive weekly clues by email that gradually narrow the search area.

"As soon as the final clue is sent, the actual search on location begins," the organisers explained.

To avoid disputes over who discovers the gold first, a video crew will reportedly monitor the final location and record the moment the treasure is found.

"The rule is simple: whoever finds the gold first is the rightful owner," the company said.

Speaking to HLN, CEO Johnny Verkuringen said that the initiative is also intended to make gold feel more accessible.

"Gold is often seen as something unattainable, reserved for major investors," he said. "But fundamentally, it represents something very human: security, value and permanence."

The hunt officially began on 6 May and has reportedly attracted more than 400 treasure seekers until now. Seekers are dubbed "golddiggers" by the organisers.

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