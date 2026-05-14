Netflix to launch cheaper ad-supported subscription in Belgium next year

The Netflix logo is seen at the Netflix Tudum Theater in Los Angeles, California, on 14 September 2022. Patrick T. Fallon / AFP / Belga

Netflix will introduce a cheaper subscription tier with ads in Belgium from 2027, the US streaming giant announced during an event in New York.

The company first rolled out ad-supported subscriptions in 12 countries in November 2022. The lower-cost model will now expand to 15 additional markets next year, including Belgium.

Pricing for the Belgian version has not yet been confirmed. In neighbouring countries where the offer is already available, subscription costs vary significantly. In France, the plan costs €7.99 per month, while German users pay €4.99 monthly.

The new ad-supported package will replace Netflix's current basic plan in Belgium, which presently costs €10.99 per month. Users opting for the cheaper offer will also experience reduced audio and video quality, as well as a limit of one simultaneous stream.

Netflix expects to generate around $3 billion in advertising revenue this year, double the $1.5 billion it recorded in 2025. According to the company, more than 60% of new subscribers in countries where the advertising model already exists choose the cheaper, ad-supported option.

The move comes just days after Amazon announced that it would add adverts to its Prime Video streaming service in Belgium from 17 June. Subscribers wishing to avoid advertisements will have to pay an additional €1.99 on top of their Prime membership.

Several other streaming services operating in Belgium, including Disney+, HBO Max and Streamz, have already introduced similar ad-supported formulas. Among the major streaming players in Belgium, only Apple TV+ has so far avoided introducing advertising.

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