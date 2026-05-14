Man, 70, suffers fractured cheekbone after confronting scooter rider in Uccle

A still image from a video interview showing Guy, 70, after the assault in Uccle, Belgium, on Wednesday 14 May 2026. Credit : BRUZZ video still

A 70-year-old man suffered a fractured cheekbone and facial injuries after confronting a scooter rider allegedly speeding along a pavement in Uccle earlier this week, Bruzz reported.

According to the Brussels daily, the incident occurred on Monday afternoon on Hamstraat while the victim, identified as Guy, was parking near a house he was renovating.

According to the victim, the scooter rider, believed to be around 18 years old, was travelling at high speed along the footpath, prompting Guy to warn him about the danger to pedestrians.

The exchange quickly escalated into a verbal confrontation, then turned physically violent, Bruzz reported.

Guy said he was reportedly punched twice, once in the lip and once directly in the eye.

The victim was reportedly later taken to the emergency department at Clinique Saint-Elisabeth, where doctors diagnosed a fractured cheekbone and a severely swollen eye.

"You could tell the attacker was trained to fight," the victim said to Bruzz, after filing a complaint with police.

An investigation is reportedly now underway, with officers analysing both public and private CCTV footage from the surrounding neighbourhood.

If identified and prosecuted, the suspect could face a prison sentence of up to two years.

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