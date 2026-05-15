Two Belgians rescued from broken lift in Spain only to land in jail minutes later

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Two young Belgians stranded in a broken lift in Almería, Spain, ended up being arrested moments after being rescued when police allegedly uncovered forged documents and suspicious luxury vehicles linked to them.

According to Diario de Almeria, police had initially been preparing to tow away several illegally parked luxury cars with foreign number plates on Paseo de Almería when emergency services received a call about five people trapped inside a broken lift in a nearby building on Calle Rueda López.

Officers and rescue teams reportedly freed the group, including two Belgian nationals aged 19 and 22.

However, police then carried out identity and belongings checks on those present.

During the inspection, one of the Belgians was allegedly found in possession of a forged British driving licence, the Spanish daily reported.

The pair were also reportedly in possession of keys linked to the illegally parked luxury vehicles nearby.

A further search of the cars allegedly revealed tampered chassis numbers and falsified registration documents.

Police also discovered a metal case containing four walkie-talkies inside one of the vehicles, equipment reportedly associated with smuggling networks.

The two Belgians were arrested on suspicion of forgery and handed over to judicial authorities, while the vehicles were seized by police.

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