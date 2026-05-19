Couleur Café and Brussels Urban Sessions team up for festival collaboration

People attend the first day of the Couleur Cafe music festival in Brussels, Friday 23 June 2023. The 32nd edition of the festival is taking place from June 23th to June 25th. Credit : Belga/Hatim Kaghat

Couleur Café and Brussels Urban Sessions are joining forces for a major collaboration bringing together music and urban sports across two of Brussels' big summer events.

The partnership will debut during this year's edition of Couleur Café, which celebrates its 35th anniversary from 26 to 28 June at the foot of the Atomium in Ossegem Park.

Known for attracting tens of thousands of festivalgoers every year with a line-up spanning afrobeats, hip-hop, dancehall, reggae and electronic music, the festival will this year welcome BMX freestyle riders from Belgium and abroad.

According to organisers, the Tieks zone at the festival site will host three days of live BMX freestyle demonstrations, featuring technical tricks and large-scale performances between concerts.

The collaboration will also extend beyond the June festival weekend.

From 11 to 13 September, Couleur Café will, in turn, join Brussels Urban Sessions at Parc du Cinquantenaire, where organisers promise a music programme that stays true to the festival's signature identity.

"Sport and music will come together to close the summer in style," the two organisations said in a joint statement, adding that the line-up for the September event will be announced at a later stage.

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