UK grime pioneer Skepta to play Couleur Café this summer

Credit: Skepta / Belga

British-Nigerian grime and rap legend Skepta has been added to the iconic Couleur Café festival for its 35th edition this June.

On Thursday, the Brussels urban and world music festival unveiled 13 new acts for the festival.

Every year, tens of thousands of music fans flock to the Osseghem Park, just a stone’s throw away from the Atomium. This year’s edition will take place between Friday, 26 June and Sunday, 28 June 2026.

Organisers are expecting a historic show on Sunday from the London-born rapper, who has gone from a UK grime pioneer to global rap superstar in a career which spans some 20 years. His latest EP, Skepta .. Fred, in collaboration with producer Fred Again, has proved the award-winning artist has much more to offer.

US rapper Freddie Gibbs has also been announced to play on Sunday, a defining voice in gangsta rap and the underground whose latest album, Alfredo 2, reaffirms his highly-respected place on the American rap scene.

On Friday, several reggae acts were announced by the festival. This includes Spanish dub duo Iseo & Dodosound, Jamaica’s reggae purists Yaardcore and a French high-voltage DJ set by THK.

Fans of shatta music, a French-speaking version of dancehall, will be able to enjoy the explosive appearance of Blaiz Fayah, fresh from the release of his highly-anticipated EP Basshall Party. Kalash, a trailblazing force in shatta and Martinican rap, will also feature her chart-topping hits.

Her recent collaborations with Damso, Maureen, and Hamza have cemented his place at the top.

More Belgian talent has also been added to the lineup, including Brussels rapper and local favourite Blu Samu and retro futurist funk artist and band Lupo Spaccaro.

Other acts announced on Thursday include Twende Pamoja, Atili, Mula B and Don Jordy.

"Alongside Danny Ocean, Amaarae, Rema, Ruger, Protoje, Lila Iké, Greentea Peng, Ezra Collective, Thee Sacred Souls, and many more, the 35th edition of Couleur Café is shaping up to be legendary. Don't miss out on this is summer as it’s meant to be written," organisers said.

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