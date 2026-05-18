Quintin calls on Flanders to take responsibility at Brussels Airport

Queue at the automatic entrance with flight tickets only for passengers at the departure hall of Brussels Airport in Zaventem. Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

Long queues for border controls at Brussels Airport are caused not only by a staff shortage, but also by insufficient infrastructure, Interior Minister Bernard Quintin (MR) said on Monday.

Speaking to La Libre Belgique, Quintin urged all stakeholders to contribute to improving operations at the airport, including Flanders, which recently became the principal shareholder of Brussels Airport. He stressed the need for investment in the site's ageing infrastructure.

The minister acknowledged a structural deficit in aviation police staffing. Since he took office, 10 new officers have been hired, and 60 others are currently undergoing training.

However, Quintin noted that the shortage of border police is only part of the issue. Automated Schengen e-gates are often out of service, which exacerbates delays, and the airport itself is "fairly old," he stated.

He stressed that increased economic activity at the airport must be matched by investment in service quality improvements.

Quintin called on Flanders to reinvest some of its earnings from the airport into its infrastructure, rather than prioritising dividends alone.

Brussels Airport recently announced its first dividend payout in seven years, but the minister stressed that fostering a collaborative approach is essential to tackling the issues causing long queues.

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