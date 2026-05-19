More than 1,800 Brussels pupils take part in police mentorship project

Credit : PolBru

At least 1,800 primary school pupils gathered at King Baudouin Stadium on Tuesday for the closing day of a long-running mentorship initiative organised by the Brussels-Capital/Ixelles Police Zone.

The event brought together fifth and sixth-year pupils from 88 primary school classes across Brussels and Ixelles.

Throughout the day, children participated in a series of missions and activities. They were introduced to departments of local police zone and partner organisations, including Federal Police.

The project was launached around 20 years ago and was successful year after year, according to a statement issued by Brussels police.

The initiative aims to make a better relationship between police and residents from an early age.

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