Zelenskyy: 'Ukraine must be 'fully' part of the EU'

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy pictured at the arrivals ahead of a European council summit (23-24/10), in Brussels, Thursday 23 October 2025. Credit: Belga

Ukraine’s president has called for full European Union membership, rejecting Germany’s suggestion of “associate member” status without voting rights.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine’s integration into the EU must include full rights and privileges, stressing that a complete European project cannot exist without Ukraine.

He underscored the need for substantial progress in membership talks and pledged to work fully towards the security and well-being of the Ukrainian people.

Ukraine is aiming for EU membership by 2027 but has expressed concerns about proposals that could delay full accession.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, in a letter obtained by AFP, argued that Ukraine’s accession is unlikely “in the near future” due to political complexities and procedural obstacles.

Merz proposed “associate member” status as an interim step, describing it as a significant milestone towards eventual complete membership.

Under this status, Ukraine would be allowed to join certain European Council meetings, have an “associate” EU commissioner without a portfolio, and appoint “associate” European parliamentarians without voting rights.

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