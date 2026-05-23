Iran said to be 'finalising' memorandum with United States

Firefighters attempt to extinguish a fire following an Israeli strike in Beirut on 8 April 2026. Credit: Belga / AFP

Iran is nearing finalisation of a 14-point memorandum of understanding with the United States to end the war, though significant disagreements remain, according to the country’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson and sources cited by the Financial Times.

Esmaeil Baghaei, the spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, stated on state television Irib that discussions had centred on drafting a protocol containing 14 clauses. He added that the agreement was in its final stages of negotiation.

Following weeks of bilateral talks, Baghaei acknowledged signs of progress between the two nations but stressed that not all contentious issues had been resolved.

He clarified that a mutual agreement does not necessarily imply alignment on all major issues, saying, “The aim is to reach a solution acceptable to both countries.”

Baghaei elaborated that the memorandum seeks to end the war, American aggression, and what the United States refers to as the naval blockade. Among the key items addressed is the unfreezing of Iranian assets.

One critical point reportedly focuses on the U.S. blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, where maritime traffic has been severely disrupted due to the conflict. Sources suggested a gradual reopening of the strait under the draft agreement, alongside concessions from the U.S., including easing restrictions on Iranian ports.

The nuclear issue, a primary concern for Washington, will be set aside for now. Baghaei explained that the immediate priority is achieving an end to hostilities.

He remarked that discussions on nuclear matters would not proceed at this stage, noting, “Our nuclear dossier has been used as a pretext for the aggression against our people.”

He further stated that Iran had decided to prioritise the cessation of warfare across multiple fronts, including Lebanon, framing the decision as driven by responsibility and prudence.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated the possibility of progress, suggesting that developments could be shared imminently.

The Financial Times reported that mediators are optimistic about securing an agreement that extends a 60-day ceasefire while also laying groundwork for broader talks on Iran’s nuclear programme.

On Saturday, Hezbollah—a Lebanese pro-Iranian movement—acknowledged assurances from Tehran that it would continue supporting groups committed to justice and freedom, including Hezbollah.

The group revealed that a recent Iranian proposal passed to Washington through Pakistani mediators prioritised including Lebanon in a permanent cessation of hostilities.

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