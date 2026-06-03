Hundreds of officers deployed in Walloon Brabant public transport security operation

Illustrative image. Credit : Belga/Emile Windal

Around 100 police officers were deployed across Walloon Brabant on Wednesday morning as part of a large-scale operation targeting security on public transport networks.

The Full Integrated Police Action (FIPA), dubbed "Safe Move", began at 07:00 and involves officers from the province's 10 local police zones, the federal police, railway police and partners including Securail and TEC.

The operation focuses on train and bus stations across Walloon Brabant, with checks taking place both inside and around transport hubs from Wavre and Nivelles to Tubize.

It is the second FIPA operation organised in the province this year. The first, held in the evening, focused on road safety.

"Each police zone selected a point of attention within its territory, particularly stations because they attract large numbers of people, and several federal police services are involved," said Francesca Firenze, acting coordinating director of the Federal Judicial Police (PJF) in Walloon Brabant.

PJF said the operation aims not only to improve security on public transport but also to strengthen prevention efforts through a visible police presence.

At Nivelles station on Wednesday morning, officers carried out ticket inspections alongside identity checks and searches. A federal police drug-detection dog was also deployed among passengers. Individuals flagged by the dog were taken aside for identity verification and judicial searches.

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