The issues that cause the most problems between neighbours in Belgium

The 'Peterbos' neighbourhood, in Anderlecht, Brussels. Credit: Belga / Hatim Kaghat

A large number of Belgians are at odds with their neighbours, a new survey has suggested.

The survey, commissioned by real estate network Century 21, suggests that one in four Belgians is currently involved in a dispute with a neighbour. The situation appears particularly acute in French-speaking Belgium and Brussels, where nearly one in three residents report tensions with neighbours.

1,000 Belgians were questioned ahead of Neighbour's Day, and they answered that noise pollution is by far the biggest source of conflict, cited by 42.8% of respondents.

Rubbish and illegal dumping accounted for 15.6% of complaints, while harassment and anti-social behaviour accounted for 13%. Other sources of tension included pets (6.1%), parking disputes (5.5%), poorly maintained gardens (5%) and disagreements over property boundaries (4.8%).

Speaking to Nieuwsblad, former justice of the peace Jan Nolf said neighbour disputes are almost inevitable when people live in close proximity. He argues that conflicts rarely begin with major disagreements. Instead, they tend to stem from unresolved small irritations that gradually escalate over time. In the most extreme cases, neighbourhood disputes have even resulted in violence.

The former magistrate explained that younger generations may be more likely to report tensions with neighbours, partly because they are more willing to express dissatisfaction than previous generations.

Dense urban environments

The survey points to a broader issue of neighbourly relations in increasingly dense urban environments. As Brussels continues to see more people living in apartment blocks and shared buildings, everyday interactions and conflicts are inevitable, which explains why there is such a high number of neighbour disputes in the city.

The results also reveal that around half of Belgians try to resolve disputes in an amicable manner, through dialogue, but more than a quarter admit doing nothing at all. A small minority say they retaliate by giving neighbours "a taste of their own medicine", while others call the police.

The study also suggests that many homebuyers overlook the importance of the neighbourhood itself. Only 44% of respondents said they sought information about their future neighbours before moving house, with just 7% going so far as to knock on doors before purchasing a property.

In conclusion, the survey highlighted the importance, now more than ever, of neighbourly relations, which may be becoming increasingly important and increasingly difficult to maintain.

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