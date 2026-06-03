Antwerp man who stabbed gay neighbour committed to psychiatric care

An illustrative image shows a courtroom in an Antwerp court. Credit: Belga/ Dirk Waem

An Antwerp court has ordered the compulsory psychiatric detention of a 34-year-old man who attacked his neighbour because of the victim's sexual orientation, after ruling that the assault amounted to attempted murder.

The Antwerp Criminal Court found that the defendant had acted with premeditation when he targeted his 62-year-old neighbour on 16 October 2025.

The victim was attacked in the entrance hall of his apartment building while taking his dog for a walk. He attempted to flee but was chased by the suspect, who was armed with two knives.

Passers-by eventually managed to restrain the attacker.

The victim was taken to hospital with around 40 wounds, mainly to his face, neck and throat.

Prosecutors had initially pursued the case as attempted manslaughter, with homophobia cited as an aggravating circumstance. However, the victim's lawyer argued that the suspect had waited for his neighbour, knowing he would be walking his dog at that time, demonstrating premeditation.

The court agreed, ruling that the number of injuries and the areas targeted proved an intention to kill. It therefore reclassified the offence as attempted murder with a homophobic motive as an aggravating factor.

Judges also cited medical reports, prison records and the defendant's behaviour during the trial as evidence of a mental disorder.

Rather than imposing a prison sentence, the court ordered the man's internment, a legal measure under Belgian law that places offenders with serious psychiatric conditions in compulsory treatment and secure detention.

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