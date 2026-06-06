Social Democrats oust ruling populists in EU Member State

Vilnius, Lithuania. Credit: Pixabay.

Lithuania’s ruling Social Democrats have removed the populist party Dawn over the Neman from their coalition and invited a former centre-left ally to join instead.

Dawn over the Neman opposed key initiatives, including proposals to establish new military training grounds in Lithuania, a NATO and EU member neighbouring Russia’s Kaliningrad enclave and Belarus.

The Social Democrats (LSDP) criticised Dawn over the Neman’s leader, Remigijus Zemaitaitis, for controversial remarks and actions.

In December, Zemaitaitis was convicted of inciting hatred against Jews and had previously referred to Lithuania’s independence from the Soviet Union in 1990 as a coup.

He was among the first to advocate the takeover of public broadcasting, sparking mass protests, and proposed an unpopular foreign agents law for the Baltic nation of 2.8 million people.

The LSDP has invited the Union of Democrats “For Lithuania,” led by EU parliamentarian and former commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius, to discuss forming a new coalition.

The Union of Democrats were previously part of the government but withdrew in July after Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas resigned amidst a corruption investigation.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda welcomed the coalition shake-up, telling Baltic news agency BNS it was “a decision long in the making.”

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