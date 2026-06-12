Brussels buys half of Vivaqua to gain greater control over water policy

Illustration picture shows the Vivaqua logo during the Iris Festival celebrations marking Brussels Region Day in Brussels, 5 May 2019. Credit : Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck.

The Brussels-Capital Region will invest €180 million into Vivaqua, becoming a 49% shareholder in the capital's water distribution company.

The Brussels government approved the measure in principle on Thursday, according to Brussels Secretary of State for Environment and Climate Ans Persoons (Vooruit).

The investment formalises a commitment made during coalition negotiations and strengthens the Region's involvement in the management of the utility.

"The capital injection and the place given to the Brussels Region at the decision-making table should allow us to implement a strong and ambitious water policy," Persoons said.

She acknowledged the company faces major challenges due to what she described as a "heavy legacy from the past", particularly the need for substantial investment in Brussels' ageing sewer and water distribution networks.

However, Persoons said she believes it will be possible to combine affordable water bills with the infrastructure upgrades required across the region.

The move will give the Brussels Region a seat on Vivaqua's board of directors, providing direct influence over the company's strategic decisions.

David Weytsman (MR) welcomed the decision, saying the utility faces significant challenges, particularly regarding the sewage network, and had been calling for additional public financing.

"The Brussels government is responding to that call," he said.

The regional government said the governance model mirrors arrangements already used elsewhere in Belgium, including within De Watergroep in Flanders and the Société wallonne des eaux in Wallonia.

This comes after plans unveiled in April under which regional water management agency Hydria will transfer five stormwater basins and 40 kilometres of sewer collectors to Vivaqua, further consolidating water infrastructure management in the capital.

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