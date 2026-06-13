Peace agreement between Iran and United States can be finalised in 24 hours

US President Donald Trump speaks from the White House following US strikes on Iran. Credit: AFP via Belga

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Saturday that a peace deal between Iran and the United States could be finalised within 24 hours.

Sharif revealed the progress in a post on X, noting that Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of the agreement shortly after its finalisation, with technical discussions scheduled for next week.

Recent signs of progress come after weeks of stalled negotiations over the terms of an initial memorandum of understanding. Both Washington and Tehran have acknowledged that a deal now seems closer than ever.

The United States reported early Saturday that its forces had downed several Iranian drones targeting commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, Iran’s state broadcaster Irib quoted Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi as saying that unless all issues are resolved in a comprehensive agreement, “it cannot be said with certainty that a preliminary deal has been reached with the United States.”

Pakistan has spent months urging both sides to reach an agreement following a fragile ceasefire concluded in April. Islamabad hosted historic talks between Iran and the US, but the discussions ended without any tangible results.

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